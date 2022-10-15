As 5 o’clock approached Friday evening, the scanner called out to close the intersections for the Bradford Area High School Homecoming Parade. Even before the call, the sidewalks were already full.
Youngsters had taken their place, with grocery bags in hand, on the curb with parents and caregivers behind them. Others attending walked up and down Main Street, stopping for a chat here and there before moving along.
As the parade began with the lights and sirens of the police and fire trucks, the little ones sprung to their feet. They held their ears and managed to wave at the same time, in anticipation of the candy thrown from the first responders in the vehicles.
Representing departments from Bradford City, Bradford Township, Lewis Run, Corydon Township, and Derrick City, the emergency vehicles were quite a show.
“Leo Storer was riding in the Derrick City Squad 11 truck, the big beautiful one,” said Lori Adams. Adams came all the way from Colorado to visit with and see her friend, Kim Douglas’ grandson (Storer) in the parade.
After the BAHS band made their way down Main Street, the floats were the focus of the parade and drew lots of curbside squeals as candy was flung across the road by each group.
The colors and themes of the floats this year varied but were each spectacular. From a Fall themed Snoopy’s Pumpkin Patch to a Valentine theme of Kiss Me Baby One More Time, and Spring’s April Showers Bring May Flowers to The Night Before Christmas, as well as The Polar Express and a Trick-or-Treat float.
The Special Olympics participated in the parade with a couple of trucks displaying different events the group competes in.
Throughout the parade, several clubs and organizations walked dogs — the dogs wore clothing — and the kids on the sidelines pointed and giggled at the sight.
But, the best part of the parade, the truck with all the cheerleaders. Why? They had the most candy to throw. One little boy turned around and screeched, “I got gummy bears.” He and the others in his area gathered up their haul and immediately started swapping.
Once the Zippo Jeep rolled through the parade was over. But the crowd stuck around. It was a chilly evening, yet the atmosphere was one of contentment.
Many adults talked about the floats while kids played on the sidewalk. It was easygoing and relaxed, a big hit for all.