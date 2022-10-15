As 5 o’clock approached Friday evening, the scanner called out to close the intersections for the Bradford Area High School Homecoming Parade. Even before the call, the sidewalks were already full.

Youngsters had taken their place, with grocery bags in hand, on the curb with parents and caregivers behind them. Others attending walked up and down Main Street, stopping for a chat here and there before moving along.

