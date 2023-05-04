ERIE — Two sites in Elk County will host the relics of two people who were deeply devoted to the Euchartist.
Two Holy Relics will be traveling through the Erie Diocese as part of the national three-year celebration of Eucharistic Revival that began in June 2022. The Diocese of Erie is one of only 39 dioceses and organizations in the United States to host the relics. They are the relics of Blessed Carlo Acutis of Italy — well-known as the first millennial to be named a blessed — and St. Manuel González García of Spain, sometimes referred to as the Bishop of the Abandoned Tabernacle. The relics will be hosted under the auspices of the diocesan Office for Divine Worship.
The relics will start off in Erie, then travel to Holy Redeemer Church in Warren May 27 and 28; to Elk County Catholic School in St. Marys and St. Leo Magnus Church, Ridgway, on May 30; to St. Catherine of Siena Church in DuBois on May 31 and to St. Joseph Church as well as Venango Regional Catholic School in Oil City on June 1. In addition to the visits at churches throughout northwest Pennsylvania, the relics will be brought to students at several of the diocese’s high schools.
“It is an extraordinary privilege for us to host the relics of Blessed Carlo and St. Manuel,” said the Most Rev. Lawrence T. Persico, bishop of Erie. “I highly encourage all Catholics, and anyone seeking grace and a prayerful experience, to make an effort to visit the relics while they are in the diocese.”
A full schedule of public opportunities to venerate the relics is available on a new microsite designed specifically for the event: www.eriercd.org/relics.html. Included on the site is a flier explaining veneration for those who may not be familiar with it.
“Relics are brought to the faithful to help them feel even closer to a person who has been declared by the church to have lived a holy life and/or to have brought people closer to Christ during their lifetime,” said Father Matthew Kujawinski, director of the Office for Divine Worship of the Diocese of Erie.
People of all faiths are welcome to participate in this unique opportunity for reflection and grace. Visit www.eriercd.org/relics.html for more information.