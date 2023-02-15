ELDRED — The Eldred WWII Museum, in partnership with the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo, will host a Zoom presentation at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 to hear from the daughter of a Holocaust survivor.

The virtual presentation will be given by Wendy Weisbrot, Education Chair of the Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo. She will share the story of her father, Joe Diamond, who was interned in Nazi ghettos and concentration camps during the Holocaust.

