Holidays at the Horne returns this week

Singers from the American Caroling Company perform in the lobby of Marilyn Horne Hall during Bradford’s Old Fashioned Christmas celebration.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center will present a full program of holiday events beginning this week.

Holidays at the Horne kicks off this coming Sunday, Nov. 27, with Museum Store Sunday, a celebration of non-profit museum stores around the world. Then, on Dec. 10, the museum will present the American Caroling Company and the Artisan Market in association with downtown Bradford’s Old Fashioned Christmas.

