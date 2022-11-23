Holidays at the Horne returns this week

After a nearly two-year hiatus, the Marilyn Horne Museum and Exhibit Center will present a full program of holiday events beginning this week.
Holidays at the Horne kicks off this coming Sunday, Nov. 27, with Museum Store Sunday, a celebration of non-profit museum stores around the world. Then, on Dec. 10, the museum will present the American Caroling Company and the Artisan Market in association with downtown Bradford’s Old Fashioned Christmas.
“I am thrilled to be bringing back these events following the pandemic and masking requirements. Out of an abundance of caution, I had opted not to host large events that would draw big crowds last year,” said Matthew Hileman, director of the museum.
Holidays at the Horne began in 2017, the year the museum opened. It has traditionally included Museum Store Sunday and the artisan market during Old Fashioned Christmas. During the seasonal celebration, Marilyn Horne Hall is decorated for Christmas and the museum shop features many unusual gifts and other holiday-themed merchandise.
“Museum Store Sunday is always our biggest sale day of the year,” Hileman said. “This international celebration shines a spotlight on the role that museum stores play in their communities and the support they bring their institutions. Any profits generated by the Marilyn Horne Museum Gift Shop are used to support public programs such as our participation in Old Fashioned Christmas, our free chamber concert series, film screenings and other programs.”
On Dec. 10, the artisan marketplace will take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Victorian costumed carolers from the American Caroling Company will roam the event from noon until 3 p.m. performing an assortment of traditional carols and Christmas songs. The museum will offer visitors a complimentary gingerbread treat, and warm apple cider while they shop and enjoy the sounds of the season.