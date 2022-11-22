EMPORIUM — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library has once again decided to hold their Holiday Book Gifting Program from November 28 through December 16 to ensure all books can be received by Christmas.
Monetary donations are being accepted from members of the community to go towards the purchase of a new book(s) for children and teens in our area.
Anyone interested in donating should stop by the Memorial Library or the Cameron County Chamber to purchase an “ornament” to go towards the purchase of a book. Ornaments will be sold in $2, $5, $10 and $20 increments.
Anyone interested in having a book gifted to an area child (children) this holiday season should complete the request form and return it by dropping it off at the library or mail it to: Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library, 27 West 4th Street, Emporium PA, 15834.
This year, the library is partnering with the Cameron County Recreation Center to distribute some of the books at the UF-Oh Christmas Tree event on Dec. 3, anyone submitting requests for books who would like to pick theirs up during the program should submit their forms to the Rec Center or Library no later than Nov. 27.
Forms can be obtained at the library, Cameron County Chamber, or downloaded from the www.barbaramoscatobrownlibrary.org. Be sure to include a phone number or email so you can be reached to receive the gift.