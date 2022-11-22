Holiday Book Gifting Program

Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library is resuming it Holiday Book Gifting Program. Donations and orders are due soon.

EMPORIUM — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library has once again decided to hold their Holiday Book Gifting Program from November 28 through December 16 to ensure all books can be received by Christmas.

Monetary donations are being accepted from members of the community to go towards the purchase of a new book(s) for children and teens in our area.

