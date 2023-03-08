HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Senate today unanimously passed Senate Bill 8, a comprehensive breast cancer screening and genetic testing bill, according to Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville.

“Sadly, right now we live in a world where cancer eventually touches the lives of everyone,” said Dush. “However, if we make more screening and testing available to those most at risk, we have a chance to change that and reduce the impact of the disease over time.”

