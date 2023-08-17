PITTSBURGH (TNS) – This isn’t the first time potential buyers have approached U.S. Steel, the company that built American skyscrapers and railroads and made Pittsburgh a manufacturing hub for the nation.
But to longtime observer and historian Bill Flanagan, something feels different now.
“This time it really seems to be a possibility,” Flanagan said.
A bidding war for U.S. Steel Corp. that sprung up on Sunday after Cleveland-Cliffs went public with its $7.4 billion offer could change the legacy of a city that has been synonymous with steel since Andrew Carnegie opened his first mill in 1875.
A second all-cash bid from privately held Esmark Inc. on Monday helped boost U.S. Steel’s share price more than 30%, adding nearly $2 billion to its market capitalization in one day. United Steelworkers, the downtown-based union that represents 11,000 employees at U.S. Steel, said it exclusively supports Cleveland-Cliffs’ bid because of its potential to maintain blast furnace production and save union jobs.
Considering the challenges of domestic steel production as the U.S. loses share in the global steel market, a takeover might be a best case scenario from an economic standpoint, said University of Pittsburgh business professor James Craft.
“If U.S. Steel does not continue to be effective and it’s not bought out, people are going to continue to lose jobs,” he said. “The company may well close operations, and that would be it. So the union is acting in a very pragmatic and appropriate way.”
It would be a stunning departure for a company that once was the largest steelmaker in the world and the first corporation to clear a $1 billion market cap.
Cleveland-Cliffs could take the corporate headquarters to Cleveland, stripping the “Steel City” of its namesake producer and taking a psychological toll on residents who still derive their sense of identity from the 122-year-old steelmaker and the broader blue collar spirit it inspires.
“We had an incredible 100-year run as the Steel City. It’s a core part of what Pittsburgh stands for ... whether it’s the football team or just the reputation of the town,” Flanagan said. “From a psychological standpoint, losing U.S. Steel would be a blow to a lot of people.”
A takeover also could threaten local investment, Flanagan said, noting that U.S. Steel spends more than $1 billion in the region each year. On Wednesday, he was still coming to terms with the possibility it all could go to a new owner.
United Steelworkers President Tom Conway told Bloomberg on Tuesday that he had received “countless calls” from potential bidders and, on Wednesday, Reuters reported that Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, the world’s second-largest steelmaker, was considering making an offer.
Cleveland-Cliffs, like U.S. Steel, has its origins in iron ore mining and is expected to continue with blast furnace operations. Esmark would also maintain and optimize existing blast furnace operations in the region, said its CEO, James Bouchard, a former executive for U.S. Steel’s European branch.
Bouchard said in an interview that he submitted bids for U.S. Steel in 2016 and again in 2021 and was twice rebuked. This time, he said, he hoped that the U.S. Steel board would at least consider the new offer even though he hadn’t gained the approval of the United Steelworkers.
U.S. Steel rejected Cleveland-Cliff’s initial offer on Sunday, citing disagreement about specific contract terms. The Pittsburgh steelmaker said it was reviewing “strategic alternatives” and did not give a timeline.
Even before news of a potential takeover, there was uncertainty about the future of local steel production, said August Carlino, president and CEO of Rivers of Steel Heritage Corp.
“At community meetings that I go to throughout the valley, everyone is asking that question: How much longer are these facilities gonna be operating?” Carlino said.
That unease was recently amplified by U.S. Steel’s own out-of-state investments. Instead of a $1 billion proposed improvement plan for its four integrated facilities in Western Pennsylvania, U.S. Steel invested in a mini mill in Arkansas in 2019 and last year announced it would build another $3 billion plant there. Both have electric arc furnaces, which use recycled scrap metal rather than the mined iron ore processed in blast furnaces.
At the time U.S. Steel announced it wouldn’t invest in modernizing the local plants CEO David Burritt told the Pittsburgh community in an open letter that the company’s Mon Valley Works would “continue to supply key customers in strategic markets, including appliance and construction.”
U.S. Steel employs about 3,700 people in the region.
But that prioritization of modern mini mills over legacy production could also be a sign of what’s to come, Carlino said.
“When Carnegie built the mills here, he knew ultimately that they would not last here forever. There are other places in the United States that were better suited to mill construction.”