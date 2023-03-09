Marijuana

Marijuana plants ready for harvest.

 Associated Press

HARRISBURG — Gov. Josh Shapiro has recreational cannabis on his mind, though legalization advocates worry the tax rate could be too high.

Details remain scant, but the governor’s proposed budget includes an adult-use cannabis tax in the form of a 20% wholesale tax, assuming that sales would begin in January 2025. The commonwealth would then realize revenues starting in fiscal year 2024-25.

