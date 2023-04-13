Bradford City police were involved in a vehicle pursuit on Thursday afternoon that ended in the area of Droney and Big Shanty roads in Lafayette Township.
Though authorities did not release official information regarding the incident, radio reports indicated the vehicle, a white or silver Nissan, had out-of-state license plates and several occupants, one of which was a child.
The suspect vehicle left from Thompson Avenue and made its way to South Avenue toward Owens Way. While on South Avenue, police radioed they were at speeds over 80 mph. The suspect vehicle, according to police radio reports, then headed south on High Street before getting onto U.S. Route 219 toward Lewis Run.
One officer reported, over the radio, that the driver of the suspect vehicle had “just tried to hit the chief, head on,” at one point during the pursuit.
At around 4:45 p.m., the Pennsylvania State Police were called in following the suspect vehicle, reportedly “ramming” a police car. Officers indicated in radio communication that police would set traffic strips in the Lewis Run area. But by 4:48 p.m., the vehicle leading the chase was already in Lewis Run and the police called into dispatch that the driver nearly hit two children who were near the road.
It was then reported that there was a child in the suspect’s vehicle.
The chase ended, per police transmissions, at approximately 4:50 p.m. at Droney and Big Shanty roads. The suspect vehicle was reported to have “taken impact in the rear side at 5 o’clock,” and would need to be towed from the scene.
Children and Youth Services were called to the scene, as the dispatcher informed police that the contact lived in the area; otherwise CYS would have met police at the station.
At least two adults and one teen were transported to the Bradford City Police Department.
One of the adults, a 44-year-old man, was then transported to Bradford Regional Medical Center for reported lacerations to his face, according to the radio transmissions.