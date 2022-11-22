HARRISBURG — For the first time in the organization’s history, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association (PIEA) will hold an esports state championship event in Pittsburgh, highlighting the growth of the PIEA and the impact esports has had on high schools in Western Pennsylvania.
Currently, the PIEA boasts nearly 140 schools in its network, with close to 30 percent hailing from Western Pennsylvania, including Bradford Area School District. For the 2022 Fall Season, the PIEA reached its largest number of teams competing from across all corners of the Commonwealth.
The PIEA’s 2022 Fall Rocket League State Championships, which will feature free, live, in-person semifinals and Grand Final, will be held at 11 a.m., with doors open at 10 a.m, on Dec. 17 at the Phoenix Theatres Chartiers Valley Luxury 14 +PTX, located at 1025 Washington Pike in Bridgeville.
Students and esports’ fans from all across the region, including fans from surrounding states, are invited to attend.
The Phoenix-14 Theater has invested resources to convert a portion of its facility, which they dubbed “Rezzanine Esports,” to an esports arena to host events like the PIEA State Championships.
“We are very excited to finally bring the PIEA State Championships to the Pittsburgh area and Western Pennsylvania,” said Samantha Bickel, PIEA executive director. “We have seen tremendous growth in this part of the Commonwealth as more and more schools are establishing esports teams and programs. There is a buzz around Pittsburgh regarding esports and we are thrilled to partner with Phoenix Theatres Chartiers Valley to make this event a huge success for these student athletes.”
In addition to its Rocket League State Championships in Pittsburgh, the PIEA will head to the other side of the state to host its 2022 Fall Valorant State Championships on Dec. 18, at Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia.
Along with Phoenix Theatres Chartiers Valley, the PIEA is proud to partner with additional sponsors for the 2022 Fall Esports State Championships, including Pittsburgh Technical College, Lycoming College, Saint Joseph’s University, McNees Wallace & Nurick, and AVGL Intel Inspires.
For more information about the PIEA Fall 2022 State Championships, please contact Samantha Bickel. And for more information about the PIEA, or to register for future competitions, visit PIEA at interscholasticesports.org.