HARRISBURG — For the first time in the organization’s history, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Esports Association (PIEA) will hold an esports state championship event in Pittsburgh, highlighting the growth of the PIEA and the impact esports has had on high schools in Western Pennsylvania.

Currently, the PIEA boasts nearly 140 schools in its network, with close to 30 percent hailing from Western Pennsylvania, including Bradford Area School District. For the 2022 Fall Season, the PIEA reached its largest number of teams competing from across all corners of the Commonwealth.

