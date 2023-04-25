ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — Works by 74 student artists, selected from more than 250 submissions, are on display at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts as part of its annual High School Juried Art Exhibition.
Selected through an extensive jurying process, the works are being exhibited in the Quick Center’s mezzanine level through May 21.
The students represent school districts from New York and Pennsylvania including Allegany-Limestone, Andover, Austin, Bolivar-Richburg, Cassadaga Valley, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Clymer, Coudersport, Ellicottville, Fillmore, Horseheads, Kane, Olean, Olean Career and Technical Education Center, Oswayo Valley, Pioneer, Port Allegany, Portville, Salamanca, West Valley, and home-schools in the region.
Winners, their families and friends, were honored at an exhibition opening reception on Tuesday, April 11, when all selected students were awarded an artist prize pack.
Three students received Best of Show honors:
Joseph Derck, grade 12, Fillmore Central School (art teacher: Jodi Brown), for an acrylic painting titled “Masaai Woman.”
Ali Giermek, grade 11, Career & Technical Education Center in Olean (art teacher: Amber Christensen), for a digital painting titled “In Vogue.”
Max Smith, grade 11, Kane High School (art teacher: Cathy Sirianni), for a charcoal drawing titled “Old Dude.”
Each Best of Show winner was presented with a $1,000 scholarship to attend St. Bonaventure and a professional artist portfolio by Dean Whitcomb, associate director of Admissions at St. Bonaventure.
Ludwig Brunner, executive director of the Quick Center, presented each Best of Category winner with professional-grade art supplies in relation to their selected work, along with a reusable bag displaying their artwork.