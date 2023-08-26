To the miners living in squalor in southern Elk County, she was a hero; to the executives getting rich off of Shawmut Mining and Railroad, she was “the creature we have to get rid of.” She was Dr. Betty Hayes.
Marcia Biederman, author of “A Mighty Force: Dr. Elizabeth Hayes and Her War for Public Health,” spoke to The Era about the woman still fondly remembered in the region.
Biederman said she had written a book about a business woman, and started looking for her next project. “I was flipping through this business magazine that was published in the ’40s. It featured more women than most publications of that time did,” she said.
She was looking for a business woman, but found a labor leader.
Hayes was featured in the magazine, along with her story of being a company doctor who fought her employer, along with 350 striking workers, to clean up the towns Shawmut owned. She wanted water and sanitation services, foundations in homes, garbage collection — things that other communities already had.
“Betty brought down a railroad, the Shawmut railroad,” Biederman said. “(The business magazine) featured her. It managed to cast Betty in a very powerful and interesting light.”
Shawmut Mining and Railroad was operating under a receivership — essentially a bankruptcy — for around 40 years, which was a ridiculously long timeframe. The administration collected salaries from the receivers and didn’t really do anything to take care of their workers.
Biederman explained how the company got away with the lengthy receivership. “They never filed the paperwork with the federal court in Pittsburgh, but the court hadn’t noticed. First they said it was the Depression, then the war, then the judge who was overseeing it actually died.”
Hayes knew the company was in receivership. Essentially, the public health disaster created by Shawmut ignoring water and sewer needs in the Force, Byrnedale and Hollywood areas of Elk County was “like the loophole of getting Al Capone on taxes. They brought down the company on a technicality.”
Hayes had the help of Ray Sprigle, a Pulitzer Prize winning reporter at the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.
“He was fascinated by the whole story of Betty and the whole strike,” Biederman said. He went to Elk County to see for himself. Sewage ran through the streets, outhouses leaked into the water supply so that wells and even springs were contaminated. Garbage wasn’t being collected, and was dumped haphazardly.
The strike at the mine lasted five months. The miners tried to get Shawmut to build a system to bring in clean water, offering to build it for free if the company would provide the parts. The company said no.
“The water was contaminated,” Biederman said. “Betty and the miners had it tested and they found contamination. The state confirmed the wells and some of the springs also were contaminated.”
Yet the state’s hands were tied, as the town belonged to Shawmut.
“The state said it’s all private property and we can’t do much,” she continued. “They did boil-water notices. Betty was scared there would be a typhoid outbreak.”
The town was a filthy, stinking mess. Sprigle suggested to the miners that they send a telegram to the White House. It worked. President Harry Truman suggested the Department of Justice investigate Shawmut’s receivership.
A federal court hearing was held in Pittsburgh. “Judge Guy Bard of Pittsburgh Federal Court ruled in her favor. What he did was appoint new receivers,” Biederman said. “Pittsburgh, Shawmut and Northern Railroad. They were the receivers of the mining concern, which was a subsidiary of the railroad.”
Hayes stayed in the community until some of her goals in her Blueprint for the Future were achieved — “She wanted the miners to have deeds to their houses, to have a say in their own governance.”
The strike ended near the end of 1945, and Hayes stayed until the summer of 1946, and then moved away. She eventually came back to Brockway where she and her mother had a house built. “Her niece still lives next door,” Biederman said.
When the author visited the community, she gave a talk on Hayes. After, “All these people came up to me and said, ‘Dr. Betty delivered me.’”
While Hayes did not continue efforts in activism, she remained a beloved community doctor.
Biederman said Hayes’s story may not have been as widely known had it not been for the efforts of an unexpected group — female news reporters who had jobs because the menfolk were away in World War II.
“These women who usually covered social pages came to Force and looked around,” the author said. “A Philadelphia paper took photos of how squalid it was. That had a big influence.
“It’s very much a women’s story beyond Rosie the Riveter,” Biederman said. “They also did journalism jobs (women) didn’t do. They were moved from the social pages to covering the coal fields. It was very much a woman-led effort.”
Biederman will be in Elk County on Labor Day when a portion of Route 255 is dedicated in honor of Hayes. The ceremony is at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the former Bennetts Valley Elementary School in Weedville.