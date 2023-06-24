Raindrops will be falling on our heads on Monday, but we’d better be watching our feet, because flooding is possible.
The most recent Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service on Friday indicated that 36 counties in central Pennsylvania, including McKean, Potter, Elk, Warren and Cameron, are at risk of isolated flooding due to heavy rainfall in urban and poor drainage areas on Monday.
And the weekend will not provide much opportunity in between rain showers and thunderstorms to prepare your property for the upcoming rainfall amounts expected. While scattered showers and thunderstorms moved through the region Friday night, the risk for more showers and thunderstorms today and Sunday is mild, however Monday’s storm front is expected to produce heavy rainfall, similar to Friday night’s storms, putting the area at risk of isolated flooding once again.
Today the chance of precipitation is 80 percent, according to NWS, with new precipitation amounts estimated at between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Thunderstorms are expected to pass the McKean County region after 8 p.m. tonight. However, the threat of storms returns Sunday mildly with a 40 to 50% chance of new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch. The chance for thunderstorms looms throughout the day and into the night on Sunday.
According to the NWS Meteorologist, “upper level troughing will continue through an extended period with no real air mass changes until Tuesday or Wednesday… As such, those in central Pa. should expect a persistent pattern with daily chances of showers and perhaps thunderstorms.”
Basically, all that weather language boils down to the need to brace for a prolonged period of severe weather threats and damp conditions.
“Over the last few months, the Northeast and Great Lakes weather has taken dramatic turns, from warm and wet to dry and smokey,” explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dean DeVore. “As we head into the first weekend of astronomical summer, the pattern will flip to humid and active weather with showers and occasional thunderstorms. This pattern looks like it will last well into next week.”
AccuWeather meteorologists also warn that the dew points are rising, and are expected to reach the upper 60s and even lower 70s degrees Fahrenheit over the weekend and early next week.
“These elevated levels of moisture may lead to discomfort for some Northeast residents. Relief from the humidity is not expected until the middle to latter half of next week when a secondary storm system from the Midwest passes,” explained AccuWeather.
On Monday, that secondary storm is expected to impact the Northeast bringing more strong thunderstorms and gusty winds, reaching 60 to 70 mph, according to AccuWeather.
“The potential for flooding downpours and isolated tornadoes are expected from Pennsylvania down to the Carolinas and the Gulf Coast.”