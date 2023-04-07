Area residents are invited to watch and participate in the Easter play titled, “Conspiracy of Betrayal,” which is slated to be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 23 Chambers St. in Bradford.
The play, written by Dixie Manning, is a courtroom drama presenting the heavenly trial of Judas Iscariot, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Jesus of Nazareth. While this is a heavenly trial, it is set in a modern day setting as for trail procedures.
Twelve members of the audience will be picked at random to form the jury and their vote on the guilt or innocence of Judas will determine the outcome of the play.
In particular, the jurors will have to determine if Judas is guilty of turning Jesus over to the High Priests and causing his execution on the cross? And, if so, what exactly should be his sentence? This short, one act play will bring a fresh perspective to Judas’ betrayal.
The actors, who represent five congregations from the area, are Deb Rice, who portrays the judge; Alice Panek, court reporter; Bently Herzog, bailiff; Jay Tennies, Judas, the defendant; John Kearns, chief prosecutor, also known as Satan; Shane Oschman, Jesus, counsel for the defense; Bridgette Oschman, Mary, sister of Martha and Lazarus; Caleb Raught, John, a disciple; and Charles Church, Caiaphas, High Priest of Israel.
Set design and construction were provided by Rick Nelson, Heather Kearns and the cast; costumes by Heather Kearns, the cast, Emanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church and Hill Memorial United Methodist Church; sound and lights by Shaun Panek and Rick Nelson; and programs by Anita Wolcott. Also contributing to the play are Bradford Little Theatre, Bradford Creative and Performing Arts Center, the cast, Barb and April Nelson, and the staff and congregation at First United Methodist Church.
The play is free and open to the public.