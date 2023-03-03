SMETHPORT — A Bradford woman will face a preliminary hearing next week for allegedly stealing items from a storage unit on Hilton Street last year.
Tami McCormick, 46, of 36 Lawrence Ave., is charged with theft, a third-degree felony.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 25, 2022, at 10:16 a.m., the owner of Blue Star Storage on Hilton Street in Bradford called police to report two people were breaking into a storage unit, and that both were on camera doing the same thing at another time.
When police arrived, they found McCormick and an unnamed male looking through items inside a storage unit with a flashlight. When they were asked what they were doing there, they told police they had been hired to clean out the unit. They were told to leave the property and not to return.
The owner advised police that the victim who rented the storage unit did not give permission for anyone to access the items inside or to remove them. He also provided video of McCormick and the same man removing contents from the same unit the previous day. The victim provided police with an itemized list of the missing items, which totaled $25,537, the complaint stated.
McCormick was arraigned in early February and remanded to jail on $25,000 bail. On Thursday at Central Court, her bail was changed to unsecured and she was released, according to the online docket.
A preliminary hearing was set for March 8 before District Judge Cercone. McCormick is represented by attorney Dawn Fink.
Also in Central Court, a man and woman arrested together last month in Smethport on drug allegations waived hearings.
Beverly Watson, 27, of 7408 Big Beaver Boulevard, Koppel, and Joseph Best, 28, of 305 Seaward Ave., Bradford, were each charged with possession with intent to deliver, a felony; possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaints, at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 24, Smethport Borough Police were notified by borough employees that a station wagon was parked near the pavilion in Hamlin Park with two people inside who appeared to be sleeping. Because of the cold weather and out of concern of drug overdoses, police went to check on the people in the car. When an officer knocked on the window, the passenger, Watson, woke up and woke up Best. The officer noted a smell of burnt marijuana from within the vehicle and noticed a black box that Watson was trying to conceal.
The officer called for assistance from state police, and from Officer Dakota Eaton and K9 Rigby. Best agreed to a search of the vehicle, but asked them to stop when officers found a straw for ingesting drugs and a pipe, the complaint stated. The officers obtained a search warrant and found numerous items of paraphernalia inside the vehicle, along with methamphetamine, scales and prohibited weapons.
Best, represented by the public defender’s office, is in McKean County Jail on $20,000 bail. Watson, represented by Fink, was jailed on $20,000 bail, but her bail was reduced to $5,000 at Central Court.
Ashton Pysadee, 28, of 651 Bolivar Drive, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, after a traffic stop Feb. 5 on Bolivar Drive in Bradford.
Pysadee was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police. After police saw paraphernalia in the vehicle, they requested Sgt. Seth Shephard and K9 Duke to search the vehicle. Duke alerted on the passenger side of the vehicle, the complaint stated.
The driver told police he had been paid by Pysadee and another passenger to take them to Rochester, N.Y. Police obtained a search warrant and found 19 full baggies of methamphetamine.
Pysadee, represented by Fink, was jailed on $50,000 bail. At Central Court, bail was reduced to $15,000 and a hearing was set for March 8 before District Judge Rich Luther.
Nicholas White, 23, of Bradford, is charged with theft and receiving stolen property, third-degree felonies, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, White took a 2001 Dodge Ram truck from a business on Roberts Street in Bradford without the owner’s permission, and with no intent to restore it to the proper owner.
White, represented by the public defender’s office, is in McKean County Jail on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for March 8 before Cercone.
Mikki Stuckey, 37, of Congress Street, Bradford, is charged with possession with intent, a felony; possession and possession of paraphernalia, misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint, in March 2022, Bradford City Police responded to Stuckey’s address to assist state parole. The state parole agent told police he was there to do a check on her, and she wouldn’t move from where she was sitting, leading him to be concerned there may be a weapon present. When he searched the immediate area, he found a pill bottle containing 10 baggies of meth along with a digital scale. She also brought out a storage container that contained stamp baggies with different designs on them. The agent found pipes and sublingual films.
Stuckey told the agent and police that the items belonged to someone else. However, because the items were in her home, she was considered in possession of them and was charged accordingly.
She remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 9 before Cercone. She is represented by attorney Alan Conn.