HARRISBURG — State Rep. Greg Vitali, D-Havertown, will hold a hearing of the state House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee Monday on plugging and bonding of conventional oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania.
Addressing nearly 200,000 deserted oil and gas wells throughout Pennsylvania, the state House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee is poised to consider legislation that would restore the authority of the Department of Environmental Protection and Environmental Quality Board to set bonding amounts for conventional wells.
The hearing will start at 10 a.m. in room G-50, Irvis Building, in the state Capitol complex.
Vitali will be joined by legislators from across the commonwealth, along with stakeholders on the issue.
Speakers will include David Hess, former DEP secretary, representing PA Environmental Digest; Kelsey Krepps, senior campaign representative, Sierra Club; Kurt Klapkowski, acting DEP deputy secretary, Office of Oil & Gas Management; Arthur Stewart, president, Cameron Energy Co.; and Adam Peltz, director & senior attorney, Environmental Defense Fund’s Energy Program, Environmental Defense Fund.
The hearing is open to the public. Questions will be limited to members of the committee. The public hearing can be viewed via live stream at https://www.pahouse.com/live.
Those interested in more information can contact Evan Franzese-Peterson, executive director of the House Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, at 717-787-7647.