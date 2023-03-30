The weather seems to be a tad bit confused at the moment, concerning whether or not it wishes to remain in winter or make the leap into spring. And although the Hazardous Weather Warning released Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service warned of inclement weather through the evening Wednesday into today, the real possible inconvenience lies with their secondary warning of strong winds forecast over the weekend.
Overnight Wednesday a storm system was forecast to bring “a quick burst of heavy snow, gusty winds and a sharp drop in visibility,” which left the roads wet, freezing over in some spots, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated secondary roads.
“Although the snowfall rates and gusty winds are often characteristic of snow squalls, the cold air will trail behind the cold front of this system and should mitigate the potential for flash freezing,” stated a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s State College office. “At most, area residents should expect some slushy roadways in northwest Pa. and perhaps along US Route 6,” in the morning. “The best odds for snow accumulation will be on grassy or elevated surfaces, where up to one inch is possible.”
However, the precipitation from Wednesday should fade away rather quickly today with sunny skies forecast and a high for the day near 42 degrees. “Highs in the 40 to 50 degree range are still 5 to 15 degrees below usual late March climate,” stated the meteorologist.
Precipitation, via rainfall, is forecast Friday and Saturday, accompanied by strong winds. However, the threat from the strongest winds will come on Saturday, warns the National Weather Service.
“Strong wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph may result in isolated tree damage and power outages on Saturday,” the Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service released Wednesday said.
“As another cold front sweeps through the McKean County area on Saturday, the timing will be important for the potential threat of severe weather,” stated the meteorologist. “Arrival in the afternoon during peak heating hours on Saturday would favor more storms and perhaps higher severe weather chances — but an earlier or later arrival in the morning or late evening would limit the severe threat — it bears watching.”