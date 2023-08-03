SMETHPORT — Following a two-day trial in McKean County Court, Eldred man Phillip Haun Jr. has been convicted of crimes including threatening a child with a gun.
Haun, 40, of Fowler Brook Road, was charged in January of 2022. He remains out on a total of $40,000 bail pending sentencing, which has yet to be set.
According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 21, 2002, a 9-year-old child told a caseworker with Children and Youth Services that Haun had pointed a gun at him on Jan. 19 and told him he was going to kill him. The child said Haun had threatened him with a gun last summer, the complaint stated. The child was able to describe the gun.
At trial, witnesses testified that the investigation began after the child reported to his teachers, a caseworker and a forensic interviewer that Haun had pointed a gun at him and threatened to shoot him because the child had broken his glasses, according to District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer.
Trooper Neil Ginther of Pennsylvania State Police investigated the case, obtaining a search warrant for Haun’s home to look for the gun. He seized two firearms, and got a warrant for Haun’s arrest.
When troopers went to Haun’s residence to serve the warrants, a child inside yelled “police are here!” Shaffer said. Haun went out on the porch, and the troopers explained they had a warrant for him, at which point he began struggling, was taken to the ground and tried to conceal his hands and flail his legs to prevent them from taking him into custody.
Shaffer said state law under the “Tender Years” statute was used to help the child during the trial.
“Pennsylvania law permits testimony from child victims to be presented differently than adults in some circumstances,” she said. “Pennsylvania’s ‘Tender Years’ statute permits the Commonwealth to present testimony from adult witnesses about reports the child has made. We utilized that statute here in addition to testimony by the child.”
She explained that because of the child’s age, a statute in state law allows a child to testify through a “Contemporaneous Alternative Method,” where the child can testify in a separate room and the testimony is live-streamed into the courtroom.
“This permits the child to testify and answer questions by the District Attorney as well as the defense attorney with only the judge and necessary court personnel present in a less-intimidating setting,” she explained.
Shaffer continued, “Cases involving minor victims are the most difficult because they are often unable to articulate the details of what occurred. Testifying in a courtroom is intimidating for anybody but children are particularly impacted by testifying in such a format. This case highlights the importance of special evidentiary rules for child witnesses.”
Shaffer thanked the caseworkers, forensic interviewer, school teacher and bus driver who all provided testimony of what occurred to the jury, as well as the members of law enforcement who worked on the case.
Haun was convicted of two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, terroristic threats, simple assault by physical menace and resisting arrest. He was acquitted of a charge of strangulation.
Shaffer advised the court that she would seek a deadly weapon enhancement at the time of sentencing.
Senior Judge Robert Boyer didn’t change the bail, noting that Haun has appeared for his scheduled court dates. Shaffer asked for, and was granted, a no-contact order with the victim’s mother and all case witnesses. A no-contact order already stands regarding the victim, Shaffer said.
Haun was represented by Warren attorney Alan Conn.