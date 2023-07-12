SMETHPORT — The Hamlin Memorial Library has a few upcoming, family-friendly events on the books — a Duck Race and a Snack & Stem craft.
The library Duck Race’s motto is “Feeling Lucky? Buy a Ducky!” The purchase of $10 per duck will enter the duck owner into the running for cash prizes, including $500 for first place, $250 for second place and $100 for third place. According to the library staff, fourth and fifth place placers will also win a prize.
The ducks will be chosen during the event scheduled at 6 p.m. on July 18, however individuals
do not have to be present at the event to win.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from board members or by stopping into the library, 123 Mechanic St.
Join the library staff at the conclusion of the duck event for an Ice Cream Social and enjoy the melodies of the Twin Tiers Community Band at 6:30 p.m.
A few days after the duck event, the library has invited children aged ten years and older to participate in their Snack & Stem craft event at 7 p.m. on July 20.
Can you build a Bristlebot? A Bristlebot or brushbot is a simple form of walking robot. This event is a free event, funded through the Out of School Time Project, a federal Library Services and Technology Act grant made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education through the office of Commonwealth libraries.
To register for either of these events call the library at (814) 887-9262 or stop in during regular business hours.