Halloran Philanthropies

Halloran Philanthropies announced its $700,000 gift to Pitt-Bradford on Tuesday at the American Refining Group Inc. (ARG) holiday dinner. Shown are (from left) ARG President and COO Jon Giberson, ARG Board of Directors Chairman Neil Halloran and Halloran Philanthropies Executive Director Brian Halloran.

 Era photo by Wade Aiken

Halloran Philanthropies has given a gift of $700,000 to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to be used to complete the construction of and purchase specialized equipment for the new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.

The gift will be used in part to equip the fluid dynamics lab and makerspace, two of several unique and innovative spaces in the new building, with several pieces, including a wind tunnel and 3D printing and scanning for rapid prototyping.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos