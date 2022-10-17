SAYRE— Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s First Impressions Birthing Center recently hosted the 7th annual Remembrance Walk to honor and remember children lost this year. The ceremony was held inside the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie Sayre campus, in loving memory of those lost through miscarriage, stillbirth, or at any time following their birth, included a candlelight ceremony and a rose ceremony.
Participants were invited to bring memorabilia for the table of remembrance for all to view during the walk. They also shared photos of their loved ones that were included in a special video that played during the event.