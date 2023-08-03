The Guidance Center has received a grant to offer a walk-in clinic with same day outpatient services to those who can’t wait weeks or months to see a provider for mental health assistance.
“It’s offered currently at our Bradford location on Campus Drive, with hopes to expand,” explained an agency spokesperson. The clinic operates during the center’s normal business hours, and is not 24/7.
The clinic is provided Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, by appointment only.
“Walk-in clinic hours allow counseling assessments to occur without a scheduling delay or waiting list,” reads the Guidance Center’s website.
It’s a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, made possible through a new proposal announced by federal agencies on July 25.
The proposal, to ease access to treatment for people with mental health and substance use disorder, was announced jointly by the U.S. Departments of Labor, Health & Human Services, and Treasury.
Chuck Ingoglia, president & CEO of the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, commented, “Too often, arbitrary barriers prevent people from getting the mental health and substance use treatment and care they need. Not knowing where to go or not knowing if it will result in a significant out-of-pocket cost is enough to stop someone from accessing lifesaving care. Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) remove these barriers by ensuring access to comprehensive and high-quality services, regardless of someone’s ability to pay.”
To earn the CCBHC certification, and keep it, an organization must prove they are providing comprehensive care that meets or exceeds the criteria established by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
The Guidance Center has been certified as a clinic since the 2016 pilot program in Pennsylvania. In 2020, the Guidance Center received a two-year clinic expansion grant and in the fall of 2022, the center was chosen as one of two facilities in the state to be awarded the CCBHC Improvement and Expansion Grant — which is given only to organizations “who have successfully demonstrated exceptional adherence to the CCBHC model under previous funding opportunities and is intended to support the enhancement of services and initiatives started under previous CCBHC grants,” a spokesperson for the Guidance Center explained.
Colleen M. Chahal, CCBHC project director at The Guidance Center, noted that being selected to receive this funding, while certainly an honor, was no accident.
“This truly is a community-driven, community-focused project,” she said. “A CCBHC is cooperative by nature; we can’t sustain the model without collaboration and support from the community, partnering organizations, agency leadership, or our amazing staff. We are extremely fortunate to have the level of collective dedication and commitment that enables us to provide the best care possible for anyone who wants or needs help.”
Under the clinic grant, the Guidance Center has used the resources to move to the same-day-access model for outpatient counseling services.
Briana Jones, senior director for clinical services, said, “With same day access, individuals are offered to come into the agency for evaluation and services at designated times throughout the week without needing a scheduled appointment. This model allows individuals to be seen in a timely manner and treatment starts immediately.”
For more information about the CCBHC model or The Guidance Center, visit the website at www.guidancecenter.net