Denise Bean, executive director of The Guidance Center, announced the recent appointment of Elizabeth M. Bless, LCSW, AGNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.
“I’m excited to have a professional individual with Elizabeth’s experience and knowledge base join our team,” said Dr. Bean. “Ms. Bless has extensive knowledge of the behavioral health systems in the Northwestern Pennsylvania region and will be an asset to the organization as we work with clients and regional partners and increase collaborative outreach.”
Bless said, “I am so grateful and happy to be a part of such an awesome group of people here at The Guidance Center, as the culture is so positive and welcoming and the focus on client care is paramount.”
Tina Cary, senior director of Provider & Community Relations, stated “We are so pleased Ms. Bless joined our team and know her experience and input will be invaluable to us. She brings a lot to the table as we continue to focus on providing the best high-quality care to our clients.”
Bless comes to The Guidance Center with over 24 years of mental health care working in a variety of roles and environments, including hospitals, county government and private entities. This experience in the region includes positions at Jamestown Psychiatric, Cattaraugus County Health Department, Olean General, Bradford Regional and Lakeshore hospitals.
The Guidance Center, a non-profit agency established in 1984, offers a wide variety of community-based services including psychiatric care, intellectual disabilities, outpatient therapy, drug and alcohol counseling, crisis, recovery and support services and education & prevention programs throughout multiple counties in Northwest Pennsylvania (McKean, Elk, Potter, Cameron, Clearfield, Jefferson & Warren).
More information regarding services at The Guidance Center can be found at www.guidancecenter.net.