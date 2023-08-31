The Guidance Center (TGC) in partnership with Genoa Healthcare celebrated the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of Genoa’s fully operational pharmacy located within the clinic.
Dr. Denise Bean, TGC executive director stated, “This collaboration continues to support the organization’s goal of having integrated services accessible for all of the individuals we serve.”
The Guidance Center and Genoa set out to improve the quality of life for individuals living with mental illness, substance use disorders, and other complex, chronic health conditions by decreasing the barriers individuals in rural communities face on a daily basis.
Dr. Rachael Lobdell, Genoa Healthcare’s on-site pharmacist shared that they are able to fill all client medications on-site, saving individuals multiple pharmacy stops. Additionally, Genoa provides medication delivery options at no additional cost, organizes medications in convenient pre-filled pill packaging to help keep individuals on track and adherent to their medications, and personalizes services to fit individual needs.
Dr. Joshua Halbauer, The Guidance Center’s medical director stated, “Having a pharmacy on-site allows us to provide immediate care. Collaboration with a pharmacist is invaluable.”
Genoa Healthcare Pharmacy is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about Genoa or The Guidance Center visit www.guidancecenter.net.