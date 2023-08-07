SALAMANCA, N.Y. – A recent visit to Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino turned into a trip of a lifetime for a Southern Tier resident.
Lisa Hargraves of Bath, Steuben County, won a $546,389 jackpot at the casino July 29. Hargraves was playing a $1 Wheel of Fortune Ultimate Sevens™ slot machine when three “Wheel of Fortune” symbols appeared on the payline. That triggered the Wide Area Progressive jackpot, and a memorable moment for Hargraves. The machine at Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino is part of a Wide Area Progressive network, which links machines at casinos across a large geographic region with a combined prize pool, creating the opportunity for large jackpots.
“The excitement of a guest experiencing such a memorable moment at our property is indescribable,” said Linda Hitchcock, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino general manager. “It’s obviously a great moment for the guest, and it’s exciting for our entire team as well.”