KANE — Growing Up WILD is a professional development opportunity for, current and future, early childhood educators looking for innovative ways to engage young learners (ages 3 to 7) with nature, which will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 9 at the Kinzua Bridge State Park.
Growing UP WILD is correlated to the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) Standards and the Head Start Domains. Each lesson includes ideas for crafts, art projects, music, conservation activities, reading and math connections. Along with sampling some of the 27 field-tested, hands-on, nature based activities/lessons contained in the curriculum, all participants will receive the newly revised 8 1/2” by 11” guide for their classrooms and will be eligible to receive two Act 48 hours.
Interested participants must call the park office to pre-register at (814) 778-5467 or email kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov. The cost of the workshop is $10.
For more information, visit https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/kinzua_bridge_state_park