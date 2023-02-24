RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission, in cooperation with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, announces a new Greenways mini grant funding round.

North Central is encouraging municipal entities and authorities, councils of government, 501C3 tax exempt corporations, educational institutions, incorporated watershed associations, conservation districts and county and local governments within the region that are interested in expanding the North Central Pennsylvania Greenways network to apply for funding under the Commission’s Greenways Implementation Block Grant Program. Eligible applicants must be located within the six-county region comprised of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos