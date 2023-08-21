SALAMANCA, N.Y. — A grease fire damaged the McDonalds Restaurant at 735 Broad Street in Salamanca, on Sunday afternoon. Salamanca City firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 1 p.m. and immediately requested a second alarm.
Bradford City Fire Department responded with Tower 1 and three firefighters as the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) assignment. Volunteer fire departments responding included Kill Buck, Seneca Nation and Great Valley. Firefighters were on scene for approximately one and a half hours.