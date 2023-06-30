ST. MARYS — Grant opportunities are currently available from two of the major funds held at the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) — The Harrison and Muriel Dauer Stackpole Fund and the Elk County Development Fund welcome grant applications for worthy projects that provide services for the residents of local communities.
Their goal is to support causes and projects that improve the quality of life in Elk County. The deadline to apply for this round of grant funding is July 17.
Thousands of dollars in grants are currently available to 501©3 organizations, municipalities, and faith-based organizations. Applicants can access information on the funds, instructions on how to apply, and the grant application on the Elk County Community Foundation website at www.elkcountyfoundation.org.
For questions about the application process, whether or not an organization qualifies, or to speak about a project, call the foundation office at (814) 834-2125.
The Elk County Community Foundation provides the administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes, while improving the quality of life in local communities. The Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies is the parent company of the Elk County Community Foundation and the McKean County Community Foundation.