HARRISBURG — The Wolf Administration invites all Pennsylvanians who’ve recently worked on a successful environmental project to apply for the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence, the state’s top environmental honor.
Any Pennsylvanian or Pennsylvania business, farm, government agency, educational institution, or nonprofit organization who has developed or participated in a project that promotes environmental protection and stewardship in the commonwealth may apply.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection oversees the award selection process, evaluating projects on eight criteria: degree of environmental protection, environmental justice, climate change, sustainability, partnership, economic impact, innovation, and environmental education and outreach.
In addition, the 2023 awards aim to highlight the spirit of resilience.
“With the 2023 awards, we’re looking to recognize the spirit of resilience demonstrated by individuals and entities who’ve transformed environmental obstacles into opportunities in pursuing environmental protection, education, and justice,” said DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh. “I encourage all who’ve worked in this capacity to apply to be considered for an award. By nominating yourself or others, you help to highlight the many ways Pennsylvanians improve and protect the environment we all depend on.”
Projects do not have to meet all criteria to merit an award. Projects must have been completed between Oct. 4, 2021 and Oct. 11, 2022.
DEP will accept applications through 11:59 PM on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.