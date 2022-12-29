BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau (GOVB) recently announced their lineup of their year-long photo contests for 2023.
The five themes for this year’s photo contest are Fantastic Food, Pets in the Outdoors, Family Outdoor Adventures, Fall Foliage and Honoring History.
Each themed contest has its own deadlines, for instance The Fantastic Food photo contest has already begun and the deadline to submit an entry will be Feb. 28, 2023.
The next GOVB photo contest, Pets in the Outdoors photos can be submitted from March 1, 2023, through May 31, 2023. Pictures of Family Outdoor Adventures will be accepted from June 1, 2023, until Aug. 31, 2023. Snapshots of Fall Foliage in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region will be accepted from Sep. 1, 2023, through Nov. 30, 2023. The final contest period for Honoring History is from Dec. 1, 2023, until Feb. 29, 2024.
Finalists’ photos for each contest period will be posted online with the four entries receiving the most votes will win the following cash prize: 1st Place will receive $100; 2nd Place will receive $75; 3rd Place will receive $50; and 4th Place receives $25.
To enter any of the five photo contests, visit VisitPAGO.com/contest and complete the entry form and also do not forget to upload the photos you’ve taken for submission into the contest. The only requirements are that the photo meet the photo contest theme and must be taken in Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest or Cameron Counties.
“Our photo contests are very popular with travelers and locals alike. These contests give people the chance to show off their photos highlighting the natural beauty, people, places, rich history, and events of the region during each season,” said John Straitiff, executive director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.
The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in Northwest Pennsylvania. Their mission is to design and implement marketing strategies/programs with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures and awareness of the region as the home of “Endless Outdoor Adventure.”