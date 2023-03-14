HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Governor’s Invasive Species Council shared findings from the first statewide survey of impacts from invasive plants, insects, pathogens and animals, and announced that a pilot test of a regional invasive species management program will launch this summer.

The Governor’s Invasive Species Council conducted the Pennsylvania Invasive Species Impacts Survey last fall to hear directly from Pennsylvanians about impacts they’re experiencing from invasives.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social