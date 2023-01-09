Josh Shapiro

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro has named more nominees to his cabinet.

HARRISBURG (TNS) — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continues to fill out his Cabinet by naming his nominees to head up the Departments of Education and Labor & Industry as well as appointing his secretary to head up his Office of Administration.

He nominated former superintendent of Lower Merion and Reading school districts Khalid Mumin to serve as his education secretary, First Chief Deputy Attorney General Nancy Walker as labor & industry secretary , and Acting Community and Economic Development Secretary Neil Weaver as his secretary of administration, his transition office announced on Monday.

