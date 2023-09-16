Pennsylvania’s Gov. Josh Shapiro is no stranger to social media. In fact, he’s all over X, formerly Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; and TikTok on a daily or near-daily basis.
On Friday, he announced - no surprise - on social media, a new way he wants to communicate with Pennsylvanians: text messages.
“You can text me at 717-788-8990. This new tool will help me stay in touch with more Pennsylvanians and keep you up to date on what we’re doing for good people of Pennsylvania. Text you soon!” Shapiro said in a post on X.
Shapiro plans to use Community, a short messaging service platform that relies on 10-digit phone numbers to exchange messages, not only to share what he’s doing or where he’s going to be, but also receive messages from Pennsylvanians about what’s on their minds.
“I want to hear what you think,” he said in the video on X. “I’ll be in touch from time to time.”
Shapiro spokesman Manuel Bonder said the governor himself will respond to text messages from time to time as well as be brlefed on topics that people text about. However, the Governor’s Office of Digital Strategy and constituent affairs team members in the Office of Public Affairs & Marketing will oversee the day-to-day operations of the text inbox and will connect people with the resources they need.
Already on the first day of its launch, Bonder said, “hundreds of Pennsylvanians have already signed up to use the platform and have been saying hello and getting familiar with this new resource to connect with the governor and his office.”
Through the Community platform, text messages will be delivered directly to subscribers without relying on an algorithm and without selling user data, according to the administration.
This is the latest development in Shapiro’s commitment to transforming the way Pennsylvanians communicate with their state government agencies.
In April, he signed an executive order creating the Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience to improve online access to government services and will supplement the in-person service it provides.
“Shoot us a text at 717-788-8990 to sign up,” Shapiro said.