Cows - 4H

McKean County 4-H member Jaidyn Goodman recently represented Pa. at the National 4-H Dairy Conference in Wisconsin.

 Photo provided

SMETHPORT — McKean County 4-H member Jaidyn Goodman recently joined seven other Pennsylvania 4-H members to represent the state at the 2022 National 4-H Dairy Conference in Madison, Wisc.

Goodman had to undergo an application process that included an interview to be considered as a representative.

