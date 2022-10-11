SMETHPORT — McKean County 4-H member Jaidyn Goodman recently joined seven other Pennsylvania 4-H members to represent the state at the 2022 National 4-H Dairy Conference in Madison, Wisc.
Goodman had to undergo an application process that included an interview to be considered as a representative.
“My trip included tours of ABS, Jones Market, Hoards Publishing and Dairy Farm, the Crave Brothers Farm, National Dairy Shrine, and the World Dairy Expo,” she explained. “At ABS, we were able to learn about artificial insemination, genetics, and breeding techniques and observe a semen collection.
“At Hoards Farm, we learned about their new technology such as automatic feed pushers and calf feeders, robot milkers and electronic ear tags,” Jaidyn continued. “The ear tags are able to track their activity and milking cycles.
“Crave Brothers Farm was my personal favorite tour. The farm milks approximately 1,800 cows three times a day using a rotary milking parlor. The parlor holds 60 cows at a time and milks 300 cows per hour,” she said. “Each cow’s milk is weighed and recorded and the information is available through the cloud that is tracked by electronic ear tags.
“The milk is refrigerated and stored in a milk silo, then is pumped directly under the road to the cheese factory. The Crave Brothers Farm also has a bio digester where manure can be processed into fiber bedding using heat and electricity.”
She described other activities as well.
“We also had speakers throughout the week that encouraged us to ¨Find our way¨ and to be driven by our passions.”