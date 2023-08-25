AUSTIN — Imagining the number of spectators as daylight fades makes Austin Dam Show organizers excited.
Friday morning, campers started emerging from their shelters well after sunrise, walking over to grab a cup of coffee and some breakfast from an onsite vendor. And then, just about lunchtime, the first artist took to the stage to a waiting crowd that had already staked claim on their spots for the day.
Day one, Thursday, is in the books. The Lizards took the crowd into the morning hours and right up until the first drops of rain fell at the 2023 show. Phish fans of all ages danced the night away then scurried to their camps as a warm burst of summer rain and thunder rolled in.
Security chief, and Austin Mayor, Jim Setzer, said, "This was one of the biggest crowds for night one." The place was packed. Lounge chairs, blankets and canopy tents were spread all over the open spaces in front of the stage.
People from as far away as Arkansas and Connecticut in the states and Halifax and Ontario in Canada are already in attendance. Guns and Roses, Van Halen and Metallica fans are headed here in droves, according to some in the crowd, "we had to get a good spot before they're gone." The lineup for night two included Yinz N Roses, Diver Down and The Four Horsemen.
As the early afternoon passed, the audience grew to the size it was at nightfall the evening before. All day, kids danced in front of the dam ruins and in front of the stage as the bands played. Families brought their children and parents to the show.
“It is a family-friendly event," organizer Rich Hadfield said as he helped get things set up.
A cool breeze throughout the day toned the humidity down considerably, many commenting on how much more comfortable the day was compared to the day before. "This is so beautiful and awesome, so peaceful and friendly," were the general statements about the experience for everyone in attendance.
It's not over yet. There is still plenty of time to get down to the dam as a full lineup of more music is still on tap for Saturday.