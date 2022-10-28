During previous school years the teachers and students at George G. Blaisdell Elementary School (GGB) of Bradford have raised money to purchase books for area children for the Christmas holidays, by bringing in donations — the winning class get to carve a giant pumpkin donated by Gus Crissman.
This year is different, however, with the Leader in Me Service Committee at the school coming up with a fun and original contest to earn the same funds as previous years, if not more.
Students have been very entertained touring the multitude of decorated pumpkins adorning GGB this Halloween season.
“This is the first year we’ve held this contest,” reported second grade educator Tricia Grady. “Teachers selected favorite books and painted the pumpkins as a way to promote literacy and fun throughout the school. We wanted the money collected to promote literacy in the Bradford community as well.”
Now that all the teacher’s literary themed pumpkins are on display, students at GGB have been bringing in change each day from Tuesday through this coming Monday to vote for their favorite painted pumpkin.
All monies raised during this event will be used to purchase books which will then be gifted to the Bradford Kiwanis Club for distribution to Bradford’s neediest families. Individuals who have students at GGB are encouraged to send them to school with change each day, until Halloween, so they may vote for their favorites while supporting a good cause, promoting literacy amongst Bradford’s youth.
According to Grady, the Leader in Me Service Committee at GGB has been identifying an activity monthly to promote leadership and community service.
“Throughout the school year, our committee will plan fundraising projects and the grade levels will all participate in helping in some manner. To kick off this year’s first project, the student body is participating in voting for their favorite story character pumpkin,” said Grady.
For more information about this fundraiser or future Leader in Me Service Committee projects contact GGB by calling (814) 362-6834.