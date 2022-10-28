GGB Pumpkins

Four of the vast number of pumpkins on display at GGB Elementary in Bradford are decorated like popular characters from children’s books. These four include the popular children’s characters of Junie from “Junie B. Jones First Grader”; The Grinch from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”; Clifford the Big Red Dog; and Jasper Rabbit from “Creepy Pair of Underwear.”

 Era photos by Lucy Nuzzo

During previous school years the teachers and students at George G. Blaisdell Elementary School (GGB) of Bradford have raised money to purchase books for area children for the Christmas holidays, by bringing in donations — the winning class get to carve a giant pumpkin donated by Gus Crissman.

This year is different, however, with the Leader in Me Service Committee at the school coming up with a fun and original contest to earn the same funds as previous years, if not more.

