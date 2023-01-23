A great many birds make their homes in this region and watching them is something the whole family can enjoy.
Get started now and be ready for the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), which takes place Feb. 17-20. Or, for those who prefer to watch birds from their porch or window, there is a winter-long survey, Project FeederWatch, to participate in, which has been running since November and will close on April 1.
Both the GBBC and the FeederWatch can be done individually or as a group. There are a couple of events at the Sinnemahoning State Park if you want to learn more about each. For indoor bird enthusiasts, enjoy a warm beverage and learn about the birds that visit the feeders in winter. This program does not require registration and will be held in the classroom of the Wildlife Center where the birds can be viewed from the window as part of Project FeederWatch bird count.
Coffee with the Birds has been running since November and has the following dates scheduled: Feb. 11 and 18 as well as March 4 and 11, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. each day. Beginners and experienced birders are welcome.
For those looking for a little more action, join in the GBBC Walk, a 2- to 3-mile hike, from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 18. Members from the local bird club will guide participants through the park to look for winter birds in woodland, meadow, and wetlands of the First Fork Valley. The terrain for the hike is mostly level, and if needed, snowshoes will be provided. This is a free program and no registration is required
Both events meet at Sinnemahoning State Park Wildlife Center, 4843 Park Road, in Austin.
For anyone staying in the area, gather the kids and go for a walk. Several trails in this area are perfect for spotting the wings of winter. Right in the backyard of Bradford are three fairly flat trails that run a short distance.
From the Tuna Valley Trail Association are the Crook Farm trail, R.E. McDowell trail and the Blaisdell-Emery trail. The Crook Farm is a flat trail that runs beside the Tunungwant Creek. The trail is about a mile to a mile and a half before it crosses the creek and returns down the other bank to the trailhead. The McDowell is a paved, point-to-point, 1.4-mile trail with plenty of parking, near the Pitt-Bradford campus. The Blaisdell Emery is an abandoned rail line that runs from Bradford, south to Lewis Run along the Tunungwant Creek.
Participants in the FeederWatch often want to find the right birdseed or suet to attract birds to the feeders.
Also, the Blue Heron Gift Shop at the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown, N.Y. is currently holding their twice-annual Conewango Blend bird seed sale. Orders must be received by Feb. 3 with pick up scheduled for Feb. 18. This blend was developed to attract favorite and common winter species of the region such as chickadees, cardinals, and titmice. There are also suet cakes for woodpeckers and a mix to attract finches. More information can be found at https://auduboncnc.org/shop/
Did you know you can make your own suet? All birds love suet, but by blending different ingredients, you can invite specific birds to the feeders. Insect eating birds like woodpeckers, nuthatches and chickadees prefer suet full of animal fat. Cardinals, blue jays, juncos, and grosbeaks prefer seeds like sunflower and other tasty treats like peanuts and cracked corn.