A great many birds make their homes in this region and watching them is something the whole family can enjoy.

Get started now and be ready for the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), which takes place Feb. 17-20. Or, for those who prefer to watch birds from their porch or window, there is a winter-long survey, Project FeederWatch, to participate in, which has been running since November and will close on April 1.

