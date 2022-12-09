PITTSBURGH — Genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer’s disease later in life, revealed an analysis published in Molecular Psychiatry by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine researchers.

Although recent large epidemiological studies have hinted at a link between ADHD and Alzheimer’s, this is the first to tie genetic risk of ADHD to chances of developing late-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos