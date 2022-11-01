The November Walk with a Doc event, a program that is coordinated through a partnership between the Guidance Center and Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is taking place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive.
Participants will get to walk with the general surgeon team from the Upper Allegheny Health System. The team includes Luis Gonzalez, MD, Eduardo Morales, MD and Kellie Krzos, NP. The providers will talk about a current health topic then participants can spend the rest of the time enjoying a healthy walk at their own pace.
Morales, a new provider who now lives in Bradford, will be leading the conversation for the November health topic. He will be discussing the issue of breast cancer, an important topic as we exit October, National Breast Cancer Awareness month.
With fall weather approaching an alternate indoor location has been reserved for the event in the case of inclement weather. The location is the University of Pitt at Bradford Fitness Center located at 300 Campus Drive. Any changes in the location will be announced on the Walk with a Doc Bradford Facebook Page the day of the event.