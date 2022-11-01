Morales

Eduardo Morales, MD, will lead the conversation during the Nov. 3 Walk with a Doc program with Morales, Luis Gonzalez, MD and Kellie Krzos, NP.

 Photos provided

The November Walk with a Doc event, a program that is coordinated through a partnership between the Guidance Center and Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) is taking place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Richard E. McDowell Trail on Campus Drive.

Participants will get to walk with the general surgeon team from the Upper Allegheny Health System. The team includes Luis Gonzalez, MD, Eduardo Morales, MD and Kellie Krzos, NP. The providers will talk about a current health topic then participants can spend the rest of the time enjoying a healthy walk at their own pace.

