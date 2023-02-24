ST. MARYS — Greg Gebauer has announced his candidacy for the position of Elk County Commissioner as a Republican candidate.
Gebauer began serving his community as a junior firefighter with the Emporium Fire Department at the young age of 16, and as an emergency medical technician with the Cameron County Ambulance Service at age 18. Upon his move to St. Marys in 1987, he joined the Crystal Fire Department as firefighter, rescue lieutenant, rescue captain, and director, and is currently a driver. He has worked at the St. Marys Ambulance Service for the past 33 years as a part-time EMT and National Registered Paramedic, and has been the full-time manager for the past two years. He also serves in a volunteer-appointed position as the emergency management coordinator for the City of St. Marys.
Gebauer began his career in Elk County in 1987 as deputy sheriff under the former sheriff, the late Raymond Krasinski. He was promoted through the ranks at the Elk County Prison working as corrections officer, corrections officer sergeant, senior corrections sergeant, deputy warden and serving as warden for 14 years.
Gebauer was instrumental in bringing the Elk County Prison up to state standards and receiving 100% compliance from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections during his tenure. In his capacity as warden, Gebauer was a member of the Pennsylvania Prison Wardens Association, Elk County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, Pennsylvania County Corrections Association and was a member of the legislative committee serving as the mental health liaison for the rural county prisons in the Western Region of Pennsylvania. This position enabled him to meet with various senators and representatives in a quest to reform the mental health system not only in the county prison system but in the community as well.
Gebauer has vast knowledge in working with multi-million dollar budgets through his various management positions. Gebauer is committed to the youth of Elk County, volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America Troop 199 as a merit badge counselor and past committee member. He is a volunteer at the Elk County Catholic School System and is a coordinator for the area Prom Promise/Mock Crash program. He has been a member of the recreation board for the City of St. Marys for the past 4 years and is currently the co-chairman of the board.
Gebauer was elected for two terms to the position of St. Marys City Council from 2012–2020 and also served during that time as deputy mayor. His past work experience also includes security officer and emergency room technician for the former Elk Regional Health Center. He is a former board member of the Elk County Humane Society.
Gebauer is a 3rd Degree member of the St. Marys Knights of Columbus. He is a director of the St. Marys Columbian Club, and a member of Queen of the World Parish. He resides in St. Marys with his wife Dana (Martin) and has two sons — Josh and his wife, Kathryn, and Andrew and his wife, Natalie — and one granddaughter. With his extensive knowledge of county government, emergency medical services, fire services, law enforcement services and a well-rounded perspective of public service, Greg Gebauer is a uniquely qualified candidate for the position of Elk County Commissioner.