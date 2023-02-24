Gebauer

Greg Gebauer

ST. MARYS — Greg Gebauer has announced his candidacy for the position of Elk County Commissioner as a Republican candidate.

Gebauer began serving his community as a junior firefighter with the Emporium Fire Department at the young age of 16, and as an emergency medical technician with the Cameron County Ambulance Service at age 18. Upon his move to St. Marys in 1987, he joined the Crystal Fire Department as firefighter, rescue lieutenant, rescue captain, and director, and is currently a driver. He has worked at the St. Marys Ambulance Service for the past 33 years as a part-time EMT and National Registered Paramedic, and has been the full-time manager for the past two years. He also serves in a volunteer-appointed position as the emergency management coordinator for the City of St. Marys.

