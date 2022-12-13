MOUNT JEWETT — The Mount Jewett Council President, Brett Morgan, reportedly turned over the gavel to Vice President Tom Geer and resigned during the regular meeting held on Monday, Dec. 5.
Morgan, who has served on council since 2005, will remain on the council, but as of Jan. 1, 2023, Council member Jason Hughes will be recognized as the president.
The vote was not unanimous, as Frank Auriemmo declared that he preferred not to vote and Hughes abstained. Council Members Chris Park, Robin Blakenship, Chuck Paar, Geer, and Morgan voted ‘yes’ as part of the roll call vote.
Many times through the years, Morgan was known to give all he could. It was noted once again during the recent meeting when the borough maintenance crews had vehicle troubles during the first snow of the year, Morgan went out that night with his personal truck to plow roads as a road crew worker followed to sand.
The trucks have since been repaired. The 2016 Ford F150 had the heater replaced in the tank and the 2020 Ford F550 had hydraulic hoses replaced along with hydraulic fluid refilled. Both are ready for the next weather event.
During the meeting, Morgan had abstained from vote concerning reappointment of Ernie Rankin to the Mount Jewett Regional Sewer Authority, stating he works for the Authority and sits on the board. Rankin was reappointed following a 5-2 vote on the matter. No reason was given as to why Auriemmo abstained from this vote.
Another item from the meeting was the budget. The 2023 budget was passed unanimously with no increase in taxes, and the inclusion of a $1 per hour raise for employees.
Kelly Barr Hughes addressed council on a couple of topics.
The Mount Jewett Hilltop Heritage Coalition received a grant of $5,000 from the McKean County Community Foundation for playground equipment or benches for the Community Park. She also noted that the 2nd Annual Poinsettia Project was a success with over 125 plants delivered to senior residents.
However, from her duties as the librarian, she addressed the council with news of a state mandate that will begin in 2023 or 2024 requiring a full-time employee at the library.
Hughes stated he had already had discussions concerning the need for the library board to pick this up as the borough cannot afford to give anything more. Morgan suggested they should reach out to state representatives to discuss the hardship this mandate places on small libraries.
A reminder was also given that Wreaths Across America will take place on Dec. 17 and there will be a Christmas fun day from 2 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the Heritage Park.