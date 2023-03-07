Gas prices

Sheetz in Coudersport shows an array of gas prices for motorists who are filling up.

 Era file photo

Gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week to $3.59 per gallon, while in Western Pennsylvania, the price has been steady at $3.767.

In Bradford, however, the average remains $3.845. In Brookville, the average is $3.791, in DuBois, $3.792, in Erie, $3.773, and in Warren, $3.859, according to AAA East Central.

