Gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week to $3.59 per gallon, while in Western Pennsylvania, the price has been steady at $3.767.
In Bradford, however, the average remains $3.845. In Brookville, the average is $3.791, in DuBois, $3.792, in Erie, $3.773, and in Warren, $3.859, according to AAA East Central.
GasBuddy reported that prices are 15.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 64.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.00 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.15 per gallon, a difference of $1.15 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36 per gallon today. The national average is down 6.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps then others, and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring,” De Haan said. “While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will have transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel, and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then.”
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand jumped from 8.91 million to 9.11 million barrels per day last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million barrels to 239.2 million barrels last week. The increase in gas demand, amid tighter supplies, has contributed to rising pump prices.
At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 64 cents to settle at $77.69. Crude prices increased after the market saw that manufacturing activity rose in China last month, signaling that global oil demand may be more robust than anticipated this year. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories increased by 1.2 million barrels to 480.2 million barrels last week.