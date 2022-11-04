HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Gasbarre Products, Inc., an industrial furnace manufacturer, will create and retain 172 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s facility in St. Marys, Elk County.

“My administration remains committed to investing in businesses that want to grow here or set up shop in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said in a press release Wednesday. “Gasbarre is creating and retaining good paying jobs in some of our rural counties and helping to boost our competitive manufacturing industry — a true win for the commonwealth.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos