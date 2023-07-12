Despite a surge of travelers hitting the road to celebrate America’s independence, gas prices were stable over the past week across Pennsylvania.
Both GasBuddy and AAA East Central said prices were relatively unchanged at an average of $3.62 per gallon. In Bradford, the average price was $3.697, in Brookville, $3.436, in DuBois, $3.446, in Erie, $3.658, and in Warren, $3.698.
Prices in Pennsylvania are 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.15 per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 1.3 cents in the last week and stands at $3.79 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.09 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.94 per gallon, a difference of $1.85 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 8.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.16 per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, explained, “After declining going into July 4, average gasoline prices have struggled to find much momentum in either direction as the price of crude oil has continued to bounce around, digesting offsetting news on both sides of the scale: supply, which OPEC+ continues to try and tighten, and weak global demand as monetary policy restrains growth.”
And prices will likely stay in the same range, unless the weather takes a turn.
“I don’t see much chance of a major break out of the tight range we’ve held since April, but there is rising risk for hurricane season and potential disruptions as major forecaster Colorado State University released its third forecast for 2023 hurricane season, showing a sharp uptick in the number of expected major hurricanes. Heading into the prime of summer gasoline demand, any disruptions, whether storms or unexpected outages and what might be a small challenge outside of the summer driving season, could be a larger problem, so there is some risk to gas prices going up into the second half of summer.”
At the close of last week’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2 to settle at $71.79. Oil prices have increased due to market concerns that supply may be tight through the remainder of 2023. However, price increases have been capped due to ongoing market fears that a recession will occur. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 1.5 million barrels to 452.2 million barrels.