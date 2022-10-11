Well, the price of gasoline is still, sort of, less than $4 a gallon.
Well, the price of gasoline is still, sort of, less than $4 a gallon.
On Monday, the average price in Bradford was $3.994 per gallon, in Brookville, $3.790, in DuBois, $3.790, Erie, $3.933 and in Warren, $3.999, according to AAA East Central.
Average gasoline prices in Pennsylvania have risen 12.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.88 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. The national average price of diesel has increased 18 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.29 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive was $6.18 per gallon, a difference of $2.89 a gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.92 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 22.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 67 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
“Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut,” he continued. “But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10 to 30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead.”
EIA’s latest weekly report also showed gas demand increased nationally from 8.83 million barrels per day to 9.47 million barrels per day last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased significantly by 4.7 million barrels to 207.5 million barrels. High gasoline demand, amid tight supply, has led to higher pump prices nationwide.
