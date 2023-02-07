LIFE-GAS-PRICES-UNLIKELY-TURN-AROUND-1-HA.jpg

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Bradford area on Monday was $3.89.

 DAN GLEITER

Somewhere in Pennsylvania, drivers were paying the lowest price in the state at $3.15 per gallon of gas on Sunday, according to GasBuddy. It wasn’t in Bradford, where averages on Monday were at $3.89 a gallon.

While Bradford’s price was a bit lower for the week, it was higher than the Pennsylvania average of $3.75 per gallon, GasBuddy reported.

