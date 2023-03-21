The average gas price in Pennsylvania as of Monday was $3.58 per gallon, down 3.2 cents in the last week, but the rates in this region were more than 20 cents per gallon higher.

GasBuddy reported that prices in the state are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 73.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.25 per gallon.

