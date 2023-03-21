The average gas price in Pennsylvania as of Monday was $3.58 per gallon, down 3.2 cents in the last week, but the rates in this region were more than 20 cents per gallon higher.
GasBuddy reported that prices in the state are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 73.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.25 per gallon.
AAA East Central reported McKean County’s average gas price per gallon on Monday was $3.798; Potter County’s average was $3.761 per gallon; Cameron County’s was $3.749 per gallon; and Elk County’s was $3.705 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Pennsylvania was priced at $3.09 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.26 per gallon, a difference of $1.17 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40 per gallon on Monday. The national average is up 4.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 82.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.
“The broad concern over recent failures of the U.S. and global banking system has put enough downward pressure on oil prices that we saw a reprieve in rising gasoline prices in the national average last week. But, it may be temporary in nature, and is unlikely to be a long lasting trend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While California and areas of the West Coast saw some moderation in price, supply challenges amidst the transition to summer gasoline have led to sharp price increases in Arizona, and other markets saw varying impacts at the gas pump over the last week. Should the outlook for the banking sector improve, we could again see gasoline prices race higher, while continued or additional distress could raise the possibility of a broader economic slowdown, keeping gasoline prices in check. Overall, there are a lot of possibilities.”