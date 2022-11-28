COUDERSPORT — Effective Dec. 1, the Potter County communities of Galeton and Pike Township will again be part of the 67th Legislative District served by Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint.

A decade ago, these communities were shifted into the 68th Legislative District. However, due to population changes identified in the 2020 U.S. Census, they were moved back into the 67th District as part of the recent redistricting process.

