COUDERSPORT — Effective Dec. 1, the Potter County communities of Galeton and Pike Township will again be part of the 67th Legislative District served by Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint.
A decade ago, these communities were shifted into the 68th Legislative District. However, due to population changes identified in the 2020 U.S. Census, they were moved back into the 67th District as part of the recent redistricting process.
“I am pleased to welcome back the residents of these two municipalities and to now represent all residents of Cameron, McKean and Potter counties,” Causer said.
He noted his offices in Bradford, Coudersport and Kane, as well as Harrisburg, stand ready to help residents with services such as:
- PennDOT paperwork, including driver’s license and vehicle registration applications and renewals.
- Information and applications for senior citizen benefit programs, including Property Tax/Rent Rebate and PACE/PACENET prescription drug programs.
- Information and applications for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
- Help with securing birth and death certificates (photo identification required).
- Information about legislation.
- Assistance with resolving matters relating to state agencies.
The offices can be reached in Bradford at 78 Main St., first floor or by calling (814) 362-4400; in Coudersport at 107 S. Main St., Room 1 or by calling (814) 274-9769; in Kane at 54 Fraley St., Suite 2 or by calling (814) 837-0880; and in Harrisburg at 147 Main Capitol, PO Box 202067, Harrisburg, PA 17120-2067 or by calling (717) 787-5075.
Causer’s office can also be reached online at www.RepCauser.com. Residents are encouraged to follow him on Facebook and Instagram.