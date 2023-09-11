A Gaines man wanted in the attempted murder of a Fillmore, N.Y., man on Sunday allegedly shot himself on Monday.
Robert M. Wildey, 59, of 808 Hanky Panky Road, was facing a sole count of attempted murder, filed by Coudersport-based state police at District Judge Chris Kalacinski’s office.
A warrant had been issued for Wildey’s arrest.
Police alleged that on Sunday, at 1:24 p.m., Coudersport-based state police were notified of a shooting at 13 Germania St. in Galeton Borough. Troopers responded to the scene and learned that Wildey used to date a woman who lived at that address. A man was there visiting the woman when Wildey forced his way into the residence and commented, “I’m gonna kill him,” referring to the man, and fired one round at him, striking the man in the right bicep, the criminal complaint stated.
Wildey allegedly pointed his gun at the woman and said, “You’re next, I’m gonna kill you too.” He attempted to pull the trigger while the gun was pointed at the woman, but a struggle ensued and the gun went off, but no one was hit. The complaint stated that Wildey fled the scene, telling them he was “going to kill himself.”
On Monday, police radio reports indicated that Galeton Ambulance was dispatched to Wildey’s address to assist state police with a “victim of a gunshot.”
Reports indicated the person injured was the suspect in Sunday’s shooting, and alleged that the injury was self-inflicted. Air medical was requested at the scene, radio reports indicated.
No further information on Wildey’s condition was available Monday. On Monday evening, state police released a statement saying only that Wildey was taken into custody.